Celtics Reportedly Turned Down Notable Trade Offer

Hindsight is 20/20 and it may be over a year before we can fully evaluate this current NBA offseason. But the Boston Celtics may come to regret turning down a notable trade offer that was made to them recently.

According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Celtics turned down a trade offer from the rival New York Knicks that would have landed them veteran shooting guard Alec Burks. The Knicks wound up sending Burks and Nerlens Noel to the Detroit Pistons in a trade for Jalen Brunson.

But while acquiring Burks might have been a financially savvy move, Robb believes the Celtics felt they could do better:

“From Brad Stevens’ perspective, this choice was likely a calculated gamble about the team finding something better with their bigger TPE (traded player exception) in the next two weeks,” Robb wrote. “The Celtics obviously weren’t willing to close the door on other potential options by taking in Burks, which would have used a huge chunk ($10 million) of their biggest TPE.”

Robb also noted that the Celtics could still wind up acquiring Burks if the Pistons decide to let him go later this year.

Alec Burks is an 11-year NBA veteran who started 44 of 81 games for the Knicks last year. The 30-year-old shooting guard averaged 11.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game and has enjoyed some of his best seasons in New York.

But the Knicks were happy to let him and Nerlens Noel go if it meant bringing Jalen Brunson - fresh off a career year with the Mavs - into the fold.

Will the Celtics regret not making a move for Alec Burks?