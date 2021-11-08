Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic.

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season.

Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to play for the Sixers. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Monday that Simmons has given Philadelphia the names of his mental health professionals, though it’s unclear what else is going on.

“Ben Simmons has provided the 76ers with the names of each of his mental health professionals. The franchise has sought further details but Simmons must consent due to patient confidentiality,” he reported.

The Athletic is also reporting that the Boston Celtics are showing interest in a trade for Simmons.

“The Celtics have expressed interest in a trade for Ben Simmons and engaged in conversations with the Sixers. There remains no imminent resolution between Simmons and the Sixers as far as a trade is concerned,” The Athletic reports.

The Celtics are off to a tough start this season, at 4-6 on the year.

Boston is set to play against Toronto on Wednesday night. Philadelphia, meanwhile, is 8-2 on the season.