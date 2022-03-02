Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Heads To Locker Room With Leg Injury

Celtics fans were hit with a concerning sight during the first quarter of tonight’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.

On a drive to the basket just three minutes into the game, sixth-year star Jaylen Brown went down with an apparent right ankle injury. The 2020 All Star screamed as he fell to the floor where he remained for a long few minutes.

The TD Garden fell completely silent as Celtics fans held their breaths for Brown.

A look at the Jaylen Brown injury. pic.twitter.com/KvWfF0M5Km — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) March 2, 2022

Brown walked off the court and into the locker room under his own power, but seemed to be in a significant deal of pain as he did so.

Jaylen Brown back to the locker room on his own power… pic.twitter.com/1E3y7kI7FL — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) March 2, 2022

Heading into tonight’s game, the Celtics have won 11 of their last 13 games to propel the team into sixth in the Eastern Conference. If this does end up being a longterm injury for Brown, that impressive run could be coming to a close.

Brown, who’s averaged 23.7 points per game this season, will not return at any point during tonight’s contest due to his diagnosis with a right ankle sprain.