Celtics Trade For NBA Star Player: Fans React

After falling short of winning another NBA title, the Boston Celtics are wheeling and dealing in the early part of this NBA offseason. Today they added another star to their ranks.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics are acquiring point guard Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers. Boston is sending over Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan and a 2023 first-round pick as part of the deal.

Brogdon has emerged as one of the NBA's most reliable guards over the past six years. He's averaged over 20 points per game over the last two seasons. Brogdon is also money from the free throw line, converting 88-percent of his free throws in his career.

NBA analysts and Boston fans were delighted by the pickup. They're praising Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens for addressing their biggest need by landing a point guard.

As you can see, fans recognize that the Celtics ran out of firepower in the final few games of the 2022 NBA Finals. They just couldn't keep pace with the high-scoring Golden State Warriors.

Unfortunately, injuries have hindered Brogdon through his young NBA career. He missed over 40 games this past season and has just two years where he's played 80-percent of a season.

But if Brogdon can avoid injuries this coming season, he'll be a welcome and potentially very valuable addition to the Celtics' rotation.

Did the Celtics get themselves a gem in this trade for Malcolm Brogdon?