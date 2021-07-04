The Boston Celtics were among the most-disappointing teams in the NBA this past season, losing in the first round of the playoffs.

Boston entered the 2020-21 season with NBA Finals hopes, though the Celtics never came together like an elite team. Now, the franchise is undergoing some major changes this offseason.

The Celtics have a new head coach in Ime Udoka, as former head coach Brad Stevens stepped into a front office role following Danny Ainge’s retirement. There’s already been one big move made, with point guard Kemba Walker getting traded to Oklahoma City.

Is another big move coming?

According to reports, the Celtics would be open to trading small forward Jaylen Brown if the price is right.

“There are a couple of players out there that I think the Celtics would move for Jaylen Brown. One would be Bradley Beal . . .The other is Damian Lillard,” NBA insider Chris Mannix reports.

“There are a couple of players out there that I think the Celtics would move for Jaylen Brown. One would be Bradley Beal . . .The other is Damian Lillard." – @SIChrisMannix

(Via @NBCSBoston ) pic.twitter.com/XPARdOcnhV — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 3, 2021

It would be tough for the Celtics to part ways with Brown, who’s made a big impact both on and off the floor in Boston. However, NBA fans admit that it might be necessary to get Lillard.

“As much as I don’t want to get rid of JB….I’ll definitely take Dame,” one fan tweeted.

Others, meanwhile, are skeptical.

“I hope nobody thinks he’s actually gonna be moved. Call me crazy but I’m taking JB over Beal. You could persuade me on Dame but even if the Celtics were to pair up Lillard and Tatum they wouldn’t automatically be a favorite for the finals. They’d probably be the same team,” another fan wrote.

“Dame? yes, Beal? no.. outside of scoring, Beal does nothing better than Brown and Brown is younger,” one fan added.

It’s shaping up to be a very interesting offseason in Boston, that is for sure.