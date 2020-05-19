Division 1 Men’s Track & Field Program Has Been Eliminated

MAC athletic departments have been particularly impacted by COVID-19 this spring. A few different schools have already made the decision to shed sports in order to cut down on expenses, with Central Michigan being the latest.

The Chippewas are cutting the men’s track and field program, as part of the athletic department’s “strategic planning.” This move effectively discontinues both the indoor and outdoor teams, effective immediately. The move drops 36 athletes from CMU’s ranks, as well as two assistant coaching positions.

“My heart goes out to these student-athletes. I know this is incredibly difficult for them,” Central Michigan athletic director Michael Alford said, via ESPN. “We hope they continue their academic journeys at Central Michigan, but also wish them the best if they’re able to continue athletic pursuits elsewhere.”

Unlike Akron, the report indicates that the Chippewa athletes’ scholarships will be honored. While the move to shut down the teams is rough, that at least gives them an option. There’s no guarantees of new scholarship opportunities for other athletes whose teams get shut down because of the ongoing pandemic.

The MAC has already taken some other steps to cut down on costs, impacting a number of other sports, including football. League football teams will not stay in hotel rooms ahead of home games, a practice widely used in college football to cut down on distractions the night before games. Road team travel rosters are also being cut from 76 to 70.

In addition, the league has canceled the conference tournaments for men’s or women’s soccer, baseball, softball, men’s or women’s tennis, women’s lacrosse, and women’s field hockey, starting this fall. That change will last for at least five seasons.

Those are major changes, but they pale in comparison to the loss of scholarships for the athletes impacted by sports being cut. We hope that everyone impacted is able to find a new opportunity, or are at least able to finish out their degrees without taking on more of a financial burden than they were prepared for.

