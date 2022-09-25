CFB Analyst Has Blunt Message For 5-Star Quarterbacks Considering Playing For Mario Cristobal

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 07: New Head Coach Mario Cristobal of the Miami Hurricanes speaks with the media during a press conference introducing him at the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility at University of Miami on December 07, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Cristobal becomes the 26th head football coach in the program's history. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

CBS Sports' Todd Fuhrman has a warning for any potential blue chip quarterback prospects that may be thinking about coming to Miami to play for Mario Cristobal:

Don't.

After Tyler Van Dyke was benched in the Hurricanes embarrassing loss to Middle Tennessee State, the college football analyst took aim at Cristobal's history with QBs on Twitter.

Saying, "If you’re an aspiring [5-star] QB I have absolutely no idea why you’d go play for Mario; QB regression and suppression is his specialty."

Many point to how Cristobal handled former Oregon QB Justin Herbert; whose full potential was unlocked once he reached the NFL.

That said, that didn't stop the Canes from landing Jaden Rashada, a top-three quarterback in the class of 2023.