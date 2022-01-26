CFB Analyst Names 7 Teams With “Most To Prove” In 2022

Just as there is every season, this coming year’s college football landscape features several teams with quite a few doubters.
On Wednesday, college football analyst Brad Crawford of 247Sports compiled a list of his top-seven programs with the “most to prove” heading into the 2022 season.
Whether it be a team coming off a disappointing 2021 campaign or entering a year with a brand new coaching staff, each of these programs have quite a bit to show before they can re-etch their names into college football prominence.
Here’s Crawford’s list:
- North Carolina — The Tar Heels are coming off a 6-7 season after starting the year as a preseason top-10 team.
- Penn State — Head coach James Franklin signed a massive contract extension after a 7-6 season in 2021.
- USC — Former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley arrives with an elite transfer/recruiting class
- Clemson — The Tigers are coming off their first three-loss season since 2014.
- Nebraska — Head coach Scott Frost is in search of his first winning season since joining the program in 2018.
- Oklahoma — Former Clemson DC Brent Venables takes over with UCF transfer QB Dillon Gabriel.
- Notre Dame — Marcus Freeman takes over as head coach following the departure of longtime leader Brian Kelly.
Who do you think has the most to prove in 2022?