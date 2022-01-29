CFB Analyst Names The 10 “Must-Watch” Games Of 2022 Season

The 2022 college football schedule is already chock-full of highly-anticipated matchups. But when looking at next year’s slate of games, some jump off the page more than others.

On Saturday, college football analyst Brad Crawford of 247Sports named his top-10 “must watch” games for the 2022 college season.

Here’s his list, in no particular order:

West Virginia @ Pitt, Sep. 3

Cincinnati @ Arkansas, Sep. 3

Georgia vs. Oregon, Sep. 3

Notre Dame @ Ohio State, Sep. 3

Oklahoma @ Nebraska, Sep. 17

Texas vs. Alabama, Sep. 10

Texas A&M @ Alabama, Oct. 8

USC @ Utah, Oct. 15

Clemson @ Notre Dame, Nov. 5

Michigan @ Ohio State, Nov. 26

Sep. 3, the first weekend of the 2022 season, provides a quick jolt to the upcoming college football year — featuring four of Crawford’s 10 “must watch” games.

This list also features several rematches between perennial title contenders. Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide will get another crack at Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M after the Aggies upset them this past season. Ohio State will also look to reestablish dominance over Michigan after the Wolverines won the rivalry in 2021. Clemson and Notre Dame will face off for the first time since their thrilling matchup in 2020 as well.

Texas and Alabama’s matchup on Sep. 10 will be the first time these two teams have played since 2010. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian will also be facing off against his former boss for the first time since leaving Alabama in 2021.

Which one of these matchups are you most excited to watch?