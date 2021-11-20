CFB Fans Not Happy With 1 Thing Lee Corso Said Today

The Spun

The College Football Playoff fate for the undefeated Cincinnati Bearcats is a hotly-contested topic in the college football world.

Plenty of fans and analysts feel Luke Fickell’s squad haven’t played strong enough competition to make their way into this year’s final four teams. But during today’s installment of ESPN’s College GameDay, Lee Corso took this sentiment a step too far.

Corso said a one-loss Notre Dame team should get into the College Football Playoff over undefeated Cincinnati. There’s one major problem with this statement: the Bearcats handed the Fighting Irish their only loss of the year by a double-digit margin.

College football fans took to Twitter to react to this head-scratching take.

Despite its 10-0 record, Cincinnati is currently ranked just outside of the College Football Playoff at No. 5.

Just as it was last year, the Bearcats’ strength of schedule has raised some significant concerns for the selection committee. Even with two solid road wins against Power Five opponents (Indiana, Notre Dame), the committee is clearly hesitant to give them the nod as a top-four team.

Though it isn’t against a Power Five opponent, Cincinnati will have another chance to prove its worth against a solid 8-2 SMU team this afternoon.

Maybe a blowout win for the Bearcats will be enough to sway the opinions of Lee Corso and other Cincinnati doubters.

