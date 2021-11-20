CFB Fans Not Happy With 1 Thing Lee Corso Said Today

The College Football Playoff fate for the undefeated Cincinnati Bearcats is a hotly-contested topic in the college football world.

Plenty of fans and analysts feel Luke Fickell’s squad haven’t played strong enough competition to make their way into this year’s final four teams. But during today’s installment of ESPN’s College GameDay, Lee Corso took this sentiment a step too far.

Corso said a one-loss Notre Dame team should get into the College Football Playoff over undefeated Cincinnati. There’s one major problem with this statement: the Bearcats handed the Fighting Irish their only loss of the year by a double-digit margin.

College football fans took to Twitter to react to this head-scratching take.

Notre Dame should get in above Cincinnati even if Cincinnati wins out because they only played 2 P5 teams (which was clearly ND) 😂😂 Give us whatever Lee Corso is smoking 😂

pic.twitter.com/xDXvXMqYTQ — VIVA LA CATS❗️ (@VivaLaCatsPod) November 20, 2021

Lee corso just said one loss notre dame should get in over Cincinnati when note dame one loss is to Cincinnati by double digits pic.twitter.com/thdZ9lzNCp — jw (@iam_johnw2) November 20, 2021

Lee Corso just said if ND wins out they should jump Cincinnati. Why am I watching this pic.twitter.com/OF7R5tfPqh — Donielle White (@donielle_22) November 20, 2021

Corso said 1-loss Notre Dame is more deserving of making the Playoff than unbeaten Cincinnati even though the Bearcats won by double figures in South Bend. I kid you not. — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) November 20, 2021

Yikes. Lee Corso. Gotta disagree with you there… Cincinnati deserves to be in if they win out. #CollegeGameday — C-USA Refs (@CUSARefs) November 20, 2021

This playoff talk is bananas. "Cincinnati shouldn't be in the top 4 even if they win out." Corso from the top rope again #collegegameday pic.twitter.com/Zfuts1qCNm — Cole Samuelson, DPT, CSCS (@ColeSamuelson) November 20, 2021

And just like that, Lee Corso is an enemy of Cincinnati — Chase (@chaseshake) November 20, 2021

Despite its 10-0 record, Cincinnati is currently ranked just outside of the College Football Playoff at No. 5.

Just as it was last year, the Bearcats’ strength of schedule has raised some significant concerns for the selection committee. Even with two solid road wins against Power Five opponents (Indiana, Notre Dame), the committee is clearly hesitant to give them the nod as a top-four team.

Though it isn’t against a Power Five opponent, Cincinnati will have another chance to prove its worth against a solid 8-2 SMU team this afternoon.

Maybe a blowout win for the Bearcats will be enough to sway the opinions of Lee Corso and other Cincinnati doubters.