The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

CFB Fans Were Furious With New Overtime Rules During Iron Bowl

An overview of auburn's jordan-hare stadiumAUBURN, AL - SEPTEMBER 15: A general view of Jordan-Hare Stadium during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the LSU Tigers on September 15, 2018 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Scott Van Pelt isn’t a fan of the new overtime rules for college football.

After the first two overtimes of Alabama-Auburn, the game was still tied which means that the overtimes go to two-point attempts.

That was a change as it used to be after three overtime sessions when the two-point plays would come into focus. The NCAA wanted the games to end a bit sooner as sometimes there would be contests that would go past five or six overtimes.

Van Pelt doesn’t seem to think that a lot of fans at the game or watching on TV know what the rules are.

The college football world then mostly agreed with Van Pelt’s assessment as the rule also reared its ugly head in the Penn State-Illinois game a few weeks back. That one went to nine overtimes as both teams weren’t doing well with scoring on the two-point attempts.

The Crimson Tide ended up winning in four overtimes after they converted their attempt and stopped the Tigers on theirs.

They’re now 11-1 going into the SEC Championship Game next Saturday against 12-0 Georgia. If they’re able to win that, they’ll likely be going to the College Football Playoff.

Let’s hope that the new OT rules don’t come into focus for that one.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.