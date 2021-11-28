CFB Fans Were Furious With New Overtime Rules During Iron Bowl

Scott Van Pelt isn’t a fan of the new overtime rules for college football.

After the first two overtimes of Alabama-Auburn, the game was still tied which means that the overtimes go to two-point attempts.

That was a change as it used to be after three overtime sessions when the two-point plays would come into focus. The NCAA wanted the games to end a bit sooner as sometimes there would be contests that would go past five or six overtimes.

Van Pelt doesn’t seem to think that a lot of fans at the game or watching on TV know what the rules are.

I wonder how many people in the stadium, or watching on tv, have any idea what the rules are now. Boy, is it idiotic. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) November 28, 2021

The college football world then mostly agreed with Van Pelt’s assessment as the rule also reared its ugly head in the Penn State-Illinois game a few weeks back. That one went to nine overtimes as both teams weren’t doing well with scoring on the two-point attempts.

The rule sucks but we said that back in the Illinois Penn St game https://t.co/cl3A0fpc1M — WeBackOutside Chicarito (@StoneyHustle) November 28, 2021

I don’t get why they have to switch endzones. https://t.co/5AHcWVYAfq — JJ 🦾 (@Judetruth) November 28, 2021

This is a hilarious thought.

Imagine being in the student section, several beverages deep, and not knowing they changed the OT rules 🤣 https://t.co/q9QjfqkG2H — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) November 28, 2021

Everyone understands, SVP. Whether they are too far in the bag to recall the rule is a different question. https://t.co/s0nGusCXG5 — Kenny Smith (@kennysmith) November 28, 2021

I sure as hell did not know https://t.co/EA2qdQQPJp — Baby Stachio (@One_Rold) November 28, 2021

Still not sold on the new OT rules. https://t.co/6J8o7QmNeq — Chuck Tonini (@Chuck_Tonini) November 28, 2021

What’s something that just about everybody loves? College football overtime rules! Alright, what’s something we can totally screw with? How about the college football overtime rules?!?!? https://t.co/ZaKyKH73Wt — Nick Yeoman (@NYeoman) November 28, 2021

It’s insane that this style of overtime is going to decide this game. https://t.co/CqbJ27nUnr — Chad E. Lear (@EisforEdward) November 28, 2021

The Crimson Tide ended up winning in four overtimes after they converted their attempt and stopped the Tigers on theirs.

They’re now 11-1 going into the SEC Championship Game next Saturday against 12-0 Georgia. If they’re able to win that, they’ll likely be going to the College Football Playoff.

Let’s hope that the new OT rules don’t come into focus for that one.