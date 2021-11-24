CFB Insider Says ‘All Signs Point’ To 1 Candidate For Florida Job

The Florida Gators head coaching search is all but over according to one college football insider.

Pat Dooley appeared on the “Frank Frangie Show” to talk Gators football. This is what he had to say regarding UF’s next potential hire.

“I don’t think there is much doubt that it’s Billy Napier,” Dooley said. “All signs point toward that. I would expect he’ll be announced Sunday or Monday.”

The Louisiana head coach’s name has been linked to the Florida job since Dan Mullen was fired. In four years, Napier has posted a 38-12 record with the Ragin’ Cajuns, including a Sun Belt Conference title.

Before Napier arrived in the bayou, Louisiana went three straight seasons with a losing record. He was able to turn that around and win 31 of the team’s last 36 games over the past few seasons.

The 42-year-old coach served as an assistant to both Dabo Swinney at Clemson and Nick Saban at Alabama, some of the best minds in CFB.

Should Napier land in Gainesville, he’ll be taking over a Florida team that’s lost nine of its last 11 in SEC play. The once perennially-relevant Gators hit a speed bump in Dan Mullen‘s last year.

It feels like forever since Florida was going toe-to-toe with Saban’s Crimson Tide teams for an SEC crown.