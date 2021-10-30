Gary Patterson has served as head coach of the TCU Horned Frogs for more than two decades. But according to one college football insider, this could be the coach’s final season in Fort Worth.

During Saturday’s Big Noon Kickoff, Fox analyst Bruce Feldman reported that Patterson could be on the way out at the end of the 2021 season.

“I was told this week by some sources close to the situation at TCU that this could be Gary Patterson’s last year as the head coach of the Horned Frogs,” Feldman said.

A lot of movement on the coaching carousel these days 😬@BruceFeldmanCFB has the latest on several open jobs around the country pic.twitter.com/qF2LdKO4DL — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 30, 2021

In his first 18 seasons after taking over as full-time head coach in 2001, Patterson led the Horned Frogs to bowl game appearances in 16 of those years (11-5 record). But in recent years, that streak has gone cold.

TCU failed to make it to a bowl game in 2019 and 2020. And now with a 3-4 start to the 2021 season, that trend looks as though it will continue this year.

If Patterson does part ways with the program at the end of this year, it will be with an outstanding overall resume. With a 181-78 overall record, the 61-year-old head coach has led the Horned Frogs to 11 seasons with 10+ wins. In 2013, his team went 13-0 and claimed a Rose Bowl victory. In 2014, they went 12-1 and took a win in the Peach Bowl.

Gary Patterson and his squad will take on the Kansas State Wildcats at 3:30 p.m. ET this afternoon.