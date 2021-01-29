CFB Offensive Coordinator Reportedly Leaving For New York Jets

Western Michigan offensive coordinator Jake Moreland has reportedly made a jump to the NFL.

According to Yahoo Sports college football insider Pete Thamel, Moreland will join newly-hired head coach Robert Saleh on the Jets staff. After four seasons as OC/offensive line coach for Western Michigan, Moreland will take over as the assistant offensive line coach in New York.

Sources: Western Michigan OC Jake Moreland has accepted a job with the New York Jets. He's going to be Robert Saleh's assistant OL coach. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 29, 2021

Moreland is no stranger to coaching teams he previously played for.

The former tight end spent four years as a player at Western Michigan from 1996-99. After going undrafted in 2000, Moreland was picked up by the Jets where he played professionally for a year. Following just one more year in the league with Cleveland, Moreland decided to turn his career down the coaching path.

The two-year NFL pro started his coaching career with a few smaller assistant jobs (Elmhurst 2003, Saint Joseph’s 2004) before eventually returning to his alma mater as tight ends coach from 2005-11. After a short three-year tenure at Air Force (TE coach 2012-14) and one season with Syracuse (OT/TE coach 2015), Moreland once again returned to Western Michigan — this time as offensive coordinator.

Now, Moreland will coach for another of his former teams.

The O-line coach will now join a long list of coaching names to make up the overhauled Jets staff this offseason, including OC Mike LaFleur and DC Jeff Ulbrich.

Moreland will serve as an assistant to veteran OL coordinator John Benton.