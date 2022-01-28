CFB Offensive Coordinator Reportedly Resigns Amid NCAA Investigation

There’s a whole lot of heat surrounding the Arizona State football program right now.

Just moments ago, Sun Devils offensive coordinator Zak Hill reportedly resigned amid the NCAA’s investigation of the program.

Hill reportedly resigned because of the NCAA’s findings from the investigation.

“After talking to multiple school sources Devils Digest has learned that just minutes ago head coach Herm Edwards has informed the team that offensive coordinator Zak Hill has resigned his post due to findings related to the NCAA review of the school’s alleged recruiting violations did implicate wrongdoing by Hill,” reports Hod Rabino of Devils Digest.

BREAKING: ASU OC Zak Hill resigns due to NCAA's review findings https://t.co/wlOx1Mnqcg — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) January 28, 2022

This might not be the last of changes within the Arizona State football program. Zak Hill could be the first of several resignations.

Arizona State was reportedly informed on Thursday of the NCAA’s findings and how they related to Hill. The school met with Hill and his attorney shortly thereafter which led to Hill’s resignation.

The good news for the Sun Devils is they shouldn’t have too tough a time finding quality candidates to replace Hill. Working with Herm Edwards is a special opportunity. And quarterback Jayden Daniels is returning for another season.

Regardless, this isn’t a good look for the Sun Devils. It’ll be interesting to see whether anything more comes from the NCAA’s investigation.