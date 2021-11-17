One of the biggest controversies surrounding the most recent College Football Playoff polls involve the rankings of Michigan and Michigan State.

For the second week in a row, Michigan has been ranked ahead of Michigan State. This week, the Wolverines sit at No. 6 while the Spartans come in at No. 7.

Considering both teams have 9-1 records, these rankings wouldn’t be controversial under any other circumstances. But, a Week 8 head-to-head win for the Spartans has people from around the college football world questioning the validity of these poll results.

During ESPN’s selection show on Tuesday night, College Football Playoff chairman Gary Barta answered questions about Michigan and Michigan State’s rankings.

“Set aside watching the games, though that’s certainly a part of it. But statistically in just about every category, offensively and defensively, Michigan comes out on top over Michigan State,” he explained.

Michigan State took down Michigan in a thrilling 37-33 contest a few weeks back. With that win, the Spartans propelled themselves into the No. 3 position in the year’s first College Football Playoff rankings.

The following week, Michigan State fell to then-unranked Purdue 40-29. Michigan’s only loss on the year is to the then-No. 8 Spartans.

With just two games remaining in the regular season, both of these teams will face off against No. 4 Ohio State. The results of each of these games will have major implications on the season’s final College Football Playoff rankings.

The Spartans will get the first crack at the Buckeyes this Saturday in Columbus.