CFB Playoff Committee Chairman Explains Florida’s Ranking

As it does every week, the penultimate round of College Football Playoff rankings came in with some heated controversy.

After a shocking loss to unranked LSU on Saturday night, the Florida Gator’s fell only one spot to No. 7 on the list. The baffling decision sparked some outrage in the college football world, specifically from fans of an improving 7-2 Georgia team and an undefeated Cincinnati team.

CFP selection committee chair Gary Barta spoke to reporters via teleconference after the decisions were made on Tuesday night. He addressed both of these issues, noting the Bulldogs’ 44-28 loss in a head-to-head matchup with the Gators earlier this year and the Bearcats’ lack of games over the past few weeks as the primary factors in the selection.

Barta also highlighted Florida wide receiver Kyle Pitts’ absence this week as a factor in Florida’s favor.

Here is the chairman’s response to questions about the Gators’ No. 7 ranking:

“The committee this last two days spent a great deal of time talking about the grouping of Iowa State, Florida, Georgia and Cincinnati, and inside of that you had Iowa State who was idle, Cincinnati that was idle, so a lot of conversation about Florida and Georgia, and I can tell you it was back and forth, a tough loss for Florida. We did note that Kyle Pitts was out and the committee recognizes when a player is unavailable.

“So it was back and forth. Georgia on the other hand, ever since they added J.T. Daniels at quarterback, their offense has taken off. Watched them, they’re averaging over 40 points a game now in the last three games since Daniels came in, but Florida beat Georgia head-to-head. So when it came down to it, you had Georgia moving up, Florida moving down, and they came in at 7 and 8 probably because of that combination, but with Florida having the head-to-head.”

After Florida’s crushing loss on Saturday, everyone in the college football world believed the Gators’ CFP chances were gone. But, at No. 7, Florida is still within striking distance.

A win over No. 1 Alabama in the SEC championship could rekindle their playoff hopes.