CFB Playoff Teams Who Can’t Play Will Forfeit, Per New Rule

Some tough decisions around the sporting world have already been forced due to the recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases. And on Wednesday, the College Football Playoff committee added to that list.

In a released statement, the CFP announced that this year’s semifinal games will not allow for any postponements or reschedulings.

The committee has devised new rules for several different scenarios.

If one semifinal team is unable to take the field, they will be forced to forfeit the contest. If both teams are unavailable to play in a semifinal game, the winner of the other semifinal will be declared the CFP National Champion. If three semifinals teams are unable to play, the lone remaining team will be named the champion by default.

The College Football Playoff national championship game can be pushed back no later than Friday, Jan. 14. If one team is unable to take the field before this final date, the opponent will be declared the champion.

If neither team are able to play, the game will be declared a “no contest” and the National Championship will be vacated for this year.

As of right now, the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats are scheduled to face off in a Cotton Bowl matchup on Dec. 31.

No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia are set to play in the Orange Bowl on the same day.