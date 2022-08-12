CFB Program's Offensive Coordinator Resigns 3 Weeks Before Season Opener

LYNCHBURG, VA - SEPTEMBER 18: Old Dominion Monarchs helmet on the sidelines during a game between the Old Dominion Monarchs and the Liberty Flames on September 18, 2021, at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, VA (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Just three weeks before the team was set to kick off their season-opener, Old Dominion is making a last-minute coaching change.

According to a release from the Old Dominion football program, offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude is stepping down. It's unclear why the decision was made just weeks before the season started.

However, former Penn State assistant and current ODU head coach Ricky Rahne will have his hands full reassembling the coaching staff before the season kicks off.

"Old Dominion University Offensive Coordinator Dave Patenaude has resigned, head coach Ricky Rahne announced today," reporter Jami Frankenberry said.

Patenaude is a veteran assistant college football coach. He spent several years at Fordham and Columbia before becoming the head coach at New Haven.

After struggling as a head coach, he eventually found his way back into an assistant role and worked for Geoff Collins at Temple. He went with Collins to Georgia Tech, but wasn't retained after the 2021 season.

Now, just months after being hired by Old Dominion, he's on his way out.

Old Dominion faces off against Virginia Tech on September 2.