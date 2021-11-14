The Spun

Look: CFB Team’s Student Section Asked To Leave Game After Throwing Trash On Field

A general view of Texas Tech's football stadium.LUBBOCK, TX - NOVEMBER 12: A general view of play between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 12, 2011 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Things got pretty wild in Texas Tech‘s Big-12 battle against Iowa State on Saturday. After trailing 31-14 at one point, the Cyclones stormed back to bring the game within three.

Red Raiders fans were none too thrilled about the Iowa State rally and began throwing trash onto the field during a booth review.

Fans were asked to clear out of the two student sections. However, it didn’t exactly go as planned.

 

Sections 22 and 23 were asked to leave. But the rowdy students in question just moved to another part of the stadium.

The Red Raiders are known for having one of the more raucous student sections in the nation. That said, throwing trash onto the field is a bridge too far.

Who knows how the Lubbock crowd will react if the Cyclones actually complete the comeback.

If an overturned interception was enough to elicit that response, one can only imagine what could happen if a 17-point lead is erased by a conference rival.

At the time of this article, Iowa State is driving the ball down the field with three minutes to go.

