Look: CFB Team’s Student Section Asked To Leave Game After Throwing Trash On Field

Things got pretty wild in Texas Tech‘s Big-12 battle against Iowa State on Saturday. After trailing 31-14 at one point, the Cyclones stormed back to bring the game within three.

Red Raiders fans were none too thrilled about the Iowa State rally and began throwing trash onto the field during a booth review.

Fans were asked to clear out of the two student sections. However, it didn’t exactly go as planned.

The cleared sections at Texas Tech pic.twitter.com/zTf6oz0HmD — Randy Peterson (@RandyPete) November 13, 2021

Sections 22 and 23 were asked to leave. But the rowdy students in question just moved to another part of the stadium.

The Red Raiders are known for having one of the more raucous student sections in the nation. That said, throwing trash onto the field is a bridge too far.

Texas Tech fans were just given an unsportsmanlike penalty. Sections 22 and 23 were asked to leave. That’s a first. pic.twitter.com/nzI5DfxdYk — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) November 13, 2021

Who knows how the Lubbock crowd will react if the Cyclones actually complete the comeback.

If an overturned interception was enough to elicit that response, one can only imagine what could happen if a 17-point lead is erased by a conference rival.

At the time of this article, Iowa State is driving the ball down the field with three minutes to go.