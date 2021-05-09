College Football World Reacts To Johnny Manziel’s Bold Declaration

Who’s the greatest dual-threat quarterback in the history of college football?

There are several players deserving of that title, though former Texas A&M Aggies star Johnny Manziel believes it should go to Lamar Jackson.

Manziel tweeted this week that the former Louisville Cardinals turned Baltimore Ravens star is the best dual-threat quarterback in college football history.

Jackson was an incredible college football player, winning the Heisman Trophy at Louisville. He’s gone on to star in the National Football League, winning an MVP with the Ravens.

Is he the best dual-threat quarterback in college football history, though?

Best dual threat to ever play college football.. https://t.co/ymAe3Q1zSe — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) May 6, 2021

College football fans aren’t completely buying that idea.

“How quickly everyone forgets about Tim Tebow…. not only did he run and throw; but the dude never avoided contact unlike all the other cats y’all are mentioning,” one fan wrote.

“‘Dual threat’ is too broad. Deshaun Watson, Vince Young & Tim Tebow are all better college football quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson is the most electrifying, agile & elusive,” another fan added.

Many agreed, though.

“Never thought I’d agree with this man about anything..” one fan wrote.

“First time I ever agreed with Johnny Football,” one fan added.

Truth be told, there are several deserving names in this debate. It’s almost impossible to name the sport’s No. 1 dual-threat quarterback considering we’ve had so many. Jackson is certainly a deserving candidate, though.