CFB World Reacts To Mississippi State’s Awful Bowl Game Performance

Heading into this evening’s Liberty Bowl matchup against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Mississippi State was favored by 10 points. But now with the final whistle blown, the Bulldogs’ final score indicates an embarrassing 34-7 loss.

Mike Leach’s program turned over the ball three times — including two lost fumbles and one interception. The Bulldogs were also out-gained by a significant margin, specifically on the running game. The SEC squad gave up 260 yards of rushing offense (512 total) to their measly 54 yards rushing.

Mississippi State’s performance tonight garnered quite a bit of negative attention from the college football world.

Mississippi State is a Clown Show. — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 29, 2021

Mississippi State currently the leader in the clubhouse for the “shitting the bed” award of this bowl season. — Diamond Head Champions (@anchorofgold) December 29, 2021

Mike Leach owes Mississippi State 2.4 million after tonight. — SixPackSpeak (@sixpackspeak) December 29, 2021

This was head coach Mike Leach’s first time facing off against Texas Tech since the program fired him back in 2009. Earlier this month, he released some comments that gave this matchup some extra flare.

“They still owe me for 2009, the last time they won nine games, so maybe they’ll deliver the check,” Leach said, per ESPN. “So we’ll see what happens [at the Liberty Bowl].”

Leach and his squad were clearly unable to back up their talk. After a 7-5 regular-season record, the Bulldogs will now end their 2021 campaign with a disappointing postseason loss.

The SEC is now 0-4 to start this year’s bowl season.