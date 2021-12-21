CFB World Reacts To Alabama’s Latest Addition

Alabama got a massive addition to its football team on Tuesday.

Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech is transferring to Tuscaloosa to play for the Crimson Tide next season and that will only make them more dangerous.

He’s coming off the best season of his collegiate career after he finished with 746 yards and four touchdowns on 143 carries. He also had a good season in 2020 and finished with 460 yards and four touchdowns on 89 carries.

The combined record of those two Yellow Jackets teams is 6-16. He’ll now be going to a program that’s a national contender year in and year out.

The college football world had the same reaction: The rich get richer.

Rich get richer.. sooo much parody in college football 🙃🙃🙄 https://t.co/ClOVRlUbQR — United Canedom (@UnitedCanedom) December 21, 2021

I’m not exactly up-to-date with all the rankings But of the top 5 running backs coming into 2022, #Alabama might legitimately have 3 of them Saban tried to warn y’all… https://t.co/84Z7iaU5yt — Nick Perkins (@NPerkins96) December 21, 2021

Saban is destroying the portal 😭 https://t.co/Bln4pKhmo0 — Taylor Rice (@TaylorCRiceUA) December 21, 2021

Alabama lands former Georgia Tech RB Jahmyr Gibbs, who at one time Ohio State was recruiting. It feels like Alabama gets every high end transfer. https://t.co/kkOWF54Lkb — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) December 21, 2021

Jahmyr Gibbs to Alabama today. Eli Ricks to Alabama last week…and I’m not sure they’re done Portaling yet. https://t.co/cTCjhvezIK — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) December 21, 2021

Real happy for Alabama to finally catch a break. https://t.co/T0KRFKFnbW — Her Loyal Sons (@herloyalsons) December 21, 2021

Rich get richer https://t.co/mN8orocV6T — Alex Gleitman (@alexgleitman) December 21, 2021

Saban warned everyone about this transfer portal stuff. It benefits them more than everyone else. Not only can Saban get a lot of the best high school recruits, but now he can pick players who are proven college stars https://t.co/FVQFQw9U6r — HoldThatTiger (@HoldThatTiger1) December 21, 2021

Shocker: Alabama gets top running back in the transfer portal. Finally some good news for SEC program that’s only won 6 national titles since 2009. https://t.co/u1rHgl1VLr — Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) December 21, 2021

Hello and goodnight!

Bama just landed the nations top all-purpose RB Jahmyr Gibbs!

The Dalton grad, Georgia Tech transfer is as I’m told eligible immediately.

Buckle up!

I’ve yet to witness a smoother HS product in person. Dude shifts gears like the best of em #SEC #RTR #Bama https://t.co/OP4UPQGq1i — Paul Shahen (@paulshahen) December 21, 2021

Alabama is looking to win its second-straight National Championship this season. The Crimson Tide will take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in one of the CFP Semifinals on Dec. 31 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

If Alabama wins that, it will face the winner of Michigan-Georgia for the title.