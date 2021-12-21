The Spun

CFB World Reacts To Alabama’s Latest Addition

Alabama got a massive addition to its football team on Tuesday.

Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech is transferring to Tuscaloosa to play for the Crimson Tide next season and that will only make them more dangerous.

He’s coming off the best season of his collegiate career after he finished with 746 yards and four touchdowns on 143 carries. He also had a good season in 2020 and finished with 460 yards and four touchdowns on 89 carries.

The combined record of those two Yellow Jackets teams is 6-16. He’ll now be going to a program that’s a national contender year in and year out.

The college football world had the same reaction: The rich get richer.

Alabama is looking to win its second-straight National Championship this season. The Crimson Tide will take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in one of the CFP Semifinals on Dec. 31 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

If Alabama wins that, it will face the winner of Michigan-Georgia for the title.

