CFB World Reacts To Blake Shapen’s 1st Half Performance

Through the first half of Saturday’s Big 12 Championship game, the No. 9 Baylor Bears have shocked the No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys with a 21-6 score.

Much of this halftime advantage can be attributed to the play of redshirt freshman quarterback Blake Shapen.

Through the first two quarters, Shapen has thrown for 151 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. With a deadly accurate completion percentage, the young signal caller has completed 17-of-21 of his passes — including 17 completions in a row to start the game.

The college football world was blown away by Shapen’s performance.

Baylor QB Blake Shapen was on 🔥 in the first half: 🏈 17/21 Comp/Att

🏈 151 Pass yards

🏈 3 TD He completed his first 17 passes 😮 pic.twitter.com/8qlnwl3cYZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 4, 2021

Blake Shapen is 14-of-14 for 128 yards and three TDs. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 4, 2021

BLAKE SHAPEN good Lawd son!!!!! He is on fire for @BUFootball

Redshirt Freshmen is now 14-14 for 128 yards and 3 TD’s!!!!!!!!!!! Only playing bc starter is hurt. — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) December 4, 2021

First incomplete pass of the day for Blake Shapen with 25 seconds left in the first half. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) December 4, 2021

BLAKE SHAPEN HAS THROWN AN INCOMPLETION 🚨 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 4, 2021

This freshman Blake is Shapen up to be a great quarterback. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 4, 2021

Blake Shapen more like Blake Sharpening The Knives And Carving This Oklahoma State Defense Up. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 4, 2021

What a throw by Blake Shapen? Holy cow. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) December 4, 2021

After the Bears’ usual starting quarterback Gerry Bohanan suffered an injury during a Nov. 20 matchup against Northwestern, Blake Shapen logged his first career start in last week’s tightly-contested win over the Texas Tech Raiders. Through that contest, the inexperienced QB completed just 59 percent of his passes.

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda announced Shapen as today’s starter just hours before kickoff. Now on the big stage, he’s improved that percentage to a stunning 81.

With a win in today’s game, the Bears will essentially knock the Cowboys out of College Football Playoff contention.

Shapen will look to continue his success with another impressive half in the second.