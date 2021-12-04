The Spun

CFB World Reacts To Blake Shapen’s 1st Half Performance

2021 Big 12 Championship - Oklahoma State v BaylorARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 4: Blake Shapen #12 of the Baylor Bears looks to throw against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half of the Big 12 Football Championship at AT&T Stadium on December 4, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Through the first half of Saturday’s Big 12 Championship game, the No. 9 Baylor Bears have shocked the No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys with a 21-6 score.

Much of this halftime advantage can be attributed to the play of redshirt freshman quarterback Blake Shapen.

Through the first two quarters, Shapen has thrown for 151 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. With a deadly accurate completion percentage, the young signal caller has completed 17-of-21 of his passes — including 17 completions in a row to start the game.

The college football world was blown away by Shapen’s performance.

After the Bears’ usual starting quarterback Gerry Bohanan suffered an injury during a Nov. 20 matchup against Northwestern, Blake Shapen logged his first career start in last week’s tightly-contested win over the Texas Tech Raiders. Through that contest, the inexperienced QB completed just 59 percent of his passes.

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda announced Shapen as today’s starter just hours before kickoff. Now on the big stage, he’s improved that percentage to a stunning 81.

With a win in today’s game, the Bears will essentially knock the Cowboys out of College Football Playoff contention.

Shapen will look to continue his success with another impressive half in the second.

