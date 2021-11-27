CFB World Reacts To Bryce Young’s Performance Today

When C.J. Stroud’s Buckeyes faltered in their loss to Michigan on Saturday, the freshman quarterback left the door open for Bryce Young in the Heisman race.

But the sophomore sensation and his team are struggling mightily through three quarters. No. 3 Alabama is having trouble getting anything going against Auburn who’s just a game above .500.

The college football world took notice, that’s for sure.

Bryce Young looks awful out there against this defense — Kelly (@kemgooner) November 27, 2021

Bryce Young hadn't thrown an INT in over 227 attempts prior to this pic.twitter.com/zf3ouL3wWb — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) November 27, 2021

One Georgia fan had a more damning comment.

At some point we need to think about whether or not Bryce Young is a top tier quarterback or if he’s just half decent and wears a Bama jersey 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Sarah Gehlhausen (@SarahGehlhausen) November 27, 2021

Another fan questioned both QB’s Heisman merits.

Yeah Bryce Young is not a heisman winner. And neither is CJ Stroud. Young is a product of his team being insane, and Stroud is the product of an insane receiving corps — Adeen Rao (@AdeenRao_) November 27, 2021

Young still has some time to turn things around but it’s going to be tough in hostile territory with the injuries piling up. We’ll stay tuned.