CFB World Reacts To Bryce Young’s Performance Today

Bryce Young under center for Alabama.FAYETTEVILLE, AR - DECEMBER 12: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide waits for the snap during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on December 12, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Crimson Tide defeated the Razorbacks 52-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

When C.J. Stroud’s Buckeyes faltered in their loss to Michigan on Saturday, the freshman quarterback left the door open for Bryce Young in the Heisman race.

But the sophomore sensation and his team are struggling mightily through three quarters. No. 3 Alabama is having trouble getting anything going against Auburn who’s just a game above .500.

The college football world took notice, that’s for sure.

“Bryce Young looks awful out there against this defense,” one fan tweeted.

The Volume Sports put some of the Alabama QB’s struggles into context. Tweeting, “Bryce Young hadn’t thrown an INT in over 227 attempts prior to this.”

One Georgia fan had a more damning comment.

“At some point we need to think about whether or not Bryce Young is a top tier quarterback or if he’s just half decent and wears a Bama jersey.” Harsh words from the fan of Bama’s SEC rival.

Another fan questioned both QB’s Heisman merits.

“Yeah Bryce Young is not a heisman winner. And neither is CJ Stroud,” he said. “Young is a product of his team being insane, and Stroud is the product of an insane receiving corps.”

Young still has some time to turn things around but it’s going to be tough in hostile territory with the injuries piling up. We’ll stay tuned.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.