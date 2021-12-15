The Spun

CFB World Reacts To Deion Sanders, Massive Recruiting News

Deion Sanders laughs during a Super Bowl media spot.DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 5: Deion Sanders looks on after being inducted into the 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame class during an announcement at the Super Bowl XLV media center on February 5, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The college football world was shocked by a signing day stunner on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, it was teased that the top corner in the country could de-commit from Florida State in favor of Deion Sanders-led Jackson State.

Now, its a reality.

No. 1 overall prospect Travis Hunter is going the HBCU route. And is headed to Jackson, Mississippi to play for the Tigers.

Hunter’s decision quickly sent waves across social media.

“It’s OFFICIAL,” Hunter tweeted regarding his choice to join the Tigers.

“Deion [Sanders] definitely changing the game with this one!!” a fan reacted.

“good for him, good for HBCUs, good for Prime…” tweeted another fan.

“Welcome to PRIME TIME Travis!!!! @DeionSanders,” said another.

“Young man, you just created history,” replied a fan. “This is a culture shifting moment for HBCU’S…”

Hunter, a 6-foot-1 corner out of Georgia is widely regarded as the nation’s top DB. Meanwhile, Deion Sanders is widely regarded as the greatest DB of all-time.

Since taking over Jackson State’s program, Sanders is in the midst of building something special. Coach Prime led the Tigers to a school record 11 wins in 2021. And he won the FCS Coach of the Year award in the process.

Sanders has the school in line to win the de-facto HBCU national championship on Saturday in Atlanta. The scene should be electric.

