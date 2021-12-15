CFB World Reacts To Deion Sanders, Massive Recruiting News

The college football world was shocked by a signing day stunner on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, it was teased that the top corner in the country could de-commit from Florida State in favor of Deion Sanders-led Jackson State.

Now, its a reality.

No. 1 overall prospect Travis Hunter is going the HBCU route. And is headed to Jackson, Mississippi to play for the Tigers.

Consider the college football world shocked. The nation's top recruit, Travis Hunter, is headed to play for Deion Sanders and Jackson State https://t.co/6VS2F1TWyK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 15, 2021

Hunter’s decision quickly sent waves across social media.

“It’s OFFICIAL,” Hunter tweeted regarding his choice to join the Tigers.

Deion definitely changed the game with this one!! https://t.co/ivbc1LZf8Z — Jacob Stewart (@Stewzus80) December 15, 2021

“Deion [Sanders] definitely changing the game with this one!!” a fan reacted.

good for him, good for HBCUs, good for Prime… 💔 https://t.co/ikaK8UXhl4 — mags (@magspott) December 15, 2021

“good for him, good for HBCUs, good for Prime…” tweeted another fan.

“Welcome to PRIME TIME Travis!!!! @DeionSanders,” said another.

Young man, you just created history.. This is a culture shifting moment for HBCU’S… https://t.co/rRq95h4lAS — C. Tolly (@Quicktrippp) December 15, 2021

“Young man, you just created history,” replied a fan. “This is a culture shifting moment for HBCU’S…”

Hunter, a 6-foot-1 corner out of Georgia is widely regarded as the nation’s top DB. Meanwhile, Deion Sanders is widely regarded as the greatest DB of all-time.

Since taking over Jackson State’s program, Sanders is in the midst of building something special. Coach Prime led the Tigers to a school record 11 wins in 2021. And he won the FCS Coach of the Year award in the process.

Sanders has the school in line to win the de-facto HBCU national championship on Saturday in Atlanta. The scene should be electric.