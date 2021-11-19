The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

CFB World Reacts To Friday’s Lane Kiffin News

Ole Miss v AlabamaTUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will be at a high school football game on Friday night checking out one of the best players in the 2023 recruiting class.

Kiffin took to Twitter to announce that he’ll be attending the Episcopal vs Newman game as Arch Manning will be starting for Newman.

Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, the older brother of Peyton & Eli Manning. Manning is considered the No. 1 quarterback in that 2023 class and the No. 1 overall player in the class as well, per 247Sports Composite. 

He’s being pursued by every major blueblood college in the country, including Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Texas, LSU, North Carolina, and now Ole Miss.

There has been no timetable for Manning’s commitment announcement.

It’s not surprising that Kiffin would admit to checking Manning out since his uncle Eli played his college football at Ole Miss.

After Kiffin tweeted that out, the reactions absolutely poured in, with some making clever jokes about it.

As for Kiffin’s actual team, the Rebels will be in action on Saturday night against the Vanderbilt Commodores as they look to get to 9-2. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. ET

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.