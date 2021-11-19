CFB World Reacts To Friday’s Lane Kiffin News

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will be at a high school football game on Friday night checking out one of the best players in the 2023 recruiting class.

Kiffin took to Twitter to announce that he’ll be attending the Episcopal vs Newman game as Arch Manning will be starting for Newman.

Feels like a great night to go watch 2 great high school programs @EHSBRAthletics vs @NewmanAthletes #GoKnights #GoGreenies — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 19, 2021

Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, the older brother of Peyton & Eli Manning. Manning is considered the No. 1 quarterback in that 2023 class and the No. 1 overall player in the class as well, per 247Sports Composite.

He’s being pursued by every major blueblood college in the country, including Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Texas, LSU, North Carolina, and now Ole Miss.

There has been no timetable for Manning’s commitment announcement.

It’s not surprising that Kiffin would admit to checking Manning out since his uncle Eli played his college football at Ole Miss.

After Kiffin tweeted that out, the reactions absolutely poured in, with some making clever jokes about it.

Doesn't Newman have a quarterback? https://t.co/23TK4er9j2 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 19, 2021

Hey look how far Episcopal has come since my brother's team snapped a 33-game losing streak in 2001! https://t.co/NjxZVdzX90 — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) November 19, 2021

I wish a girl would value me like Lane Kiffin values Arch Manning https://t.co/5dAhYapani — Armani Gracia (@armanigracia) November 19, 2021

New rules allow for coaches to mention schools publicly, including on social media, so yea of course Lane Kiffin jumped on this. He'll see Arch Manning tonighthttps://t.co/AH4qvjuWrw https://t.co/PiEydmwKXf — John Garcia, Jr. (@JohnGarcia_Jr) November 19, 2021

Well this is fun. https://t.co/xpAKPiM2ac — Kyle Whitfield (@Kyle_Whitfield) November 19, 2021

Lane wants Arch Manning 👀 https://t.co/OB5rgWlwXI — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 19, 2021

ABC

Always Be Crootin https://t.co/dV4LC0xrh2 — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) November 19, 2021

As for Kiffin’s actual team, the Rebels will be in action on Saturday night against the Vanderbilt Commodores as they look to get to 9-2. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. ET