CFB World Reacts To Gary Danielson’s Performance Today

Throughout Saturday’s SEC matchup between the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks, the officiating crew has taken quite a bit of heat for some questionable calls.

Fans from around the college football world have voiced their displeasure regarding the seemingly pro-Alabama favoritism on display. And this reaction to these calls eventually made it into the broadcasting booth as well.

During today’s CBS Sports’ broadcast of the game, booth announcer Gary Danielson made several comments criticizing calls in the Crimson Tide’s favor.

The college football world seems to feel Danielson’s reaction is telling of a larger issue.

YOU KNOW YOUR OFFICIALS ARE TRYING TO HAND IT TO ALABAMA WHEN GARY DANIELSON IS CALLING YOU OUT @SECOfficiating — lando (@landondvoss) November 20, 2021

If Gary Danielson actually thinks Alabama shoulda been flagged for a play, then it’s pretty clear…. #Saban #secofficating — Shawn Thompson (@ShawnT2121) November 20, 2021

You know it's bad when Gene, Gary Danielson AND Brad Nessler are laughing at how bad the calls are. — 𝕋𝕙𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕖𝕣ℍ𝕠𝕘⚡🐗 (@Forever_A_Hog) November 20, 2021

As Gary Danielson put it, “that’s taking control from the replay booth”. In a bad way. SEC refs are horrible. @GregSankey — Louis Rolleigh (@RazorbackLouie) November 20, 2021

This SEC officiating is god awful. He was a yard into the end zone. What are the refs looking at? And how is it consistently this bad? Makes the game almost unwatchable. Hell, even Gary Danielson knew the runner was in the end zone. — Brian Stultz (@brianjstultz) November 20, 2021

THEY DIDN'T SIGNAL A TOUCHDOWN? LOL! THESE OFFICIALS ARE MAKING GARY DANIELSON CALL THEM OUT!! — 𝕋𝕙𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕖𝕣ℍ𝕠𝕘⚡🐗 (@Forever_A_Hog) November 20, 2021

If Gary Danielson says the refs are screwing Arkansas then they are screwing Arkansas — Charlieboyspoppie🐗 (@RobbiethePoppie) November 20, 2021

You know it's bad when Gary Danielson starts questioning it 😂 https://t.co/UwkV6Ractc — Hogtimistic Robbie (@RomonjoXX) November 20, 2021

Questionable officiating and all, the Razorbacks are currently trailing the Crimson Tide 34-21 at the end of the third quarter.

Looking to hold on to its College Football Playoff and SEC Championship hopes, Alabama will try to hold onto this lead through the fourth. On the other side, Arkansas will look to mount a comeback and defeat its fourth ranked opponent this year.