CFB World Reacts To Gary Danielson’s Performance Today

CBS lead SEC analyst Gary DanielsonCBS lead SEC analyst Gary Danielson.

Throughout Saturday’s SEC matchup between the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks, the officiating crew has taken quite a bit of heat for some questionable calls.

Fans from around the college football world have voiced their displeasure regarding the seemingly pro-Alabama favoritism on display. And this reaction to these calls eventually made it into the broadcasting booth as well.

During today’s CBS Sports’ broadcast of the game, booth announcer Gary Danielson made several comments criticizing calls in the Crimson Tide’s favor.

The college football world seems to feel Danielson’s reaction is telling of a larger issue.

Questionable officiating and all, the Razorbacks are currently trailing the Crimson Tide 34-21 at the end of the third quarter.

Looking to hold on to its College Football Playoff and SEC Championship hopes, Alabama will try to hold onto this lead through the fourth. On the other side, Arkansas will look to mount a comeback and defeat its fourth ranked opponent this year.

