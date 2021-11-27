CFB World Reacts To Gary Danielson’s Performance Today

Gary Danielson is well aware of the backlash he gets on social media during his college football broadcasts. So Saturday’s reaction to the SEC on CBS analyst’s performance shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

Often times analysts and color commentators draw the ire of fans in just about any game they call.

During the Iron Bowl between Auburn and Alabama, fans took their jabs at Danielson’s analysis of the battle between the SEC foes.

Gary Danielson just now: “Penetration. That’s what it’s all about.” — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) November 27, 2021

Michael Bratton, host of the “SEC Podcast” poked some fun at Danielson on Saturday.

“Gary Danielson just now,” Bratton tweeted. “Penetration. That’s what it’s all about.”

Gary Danielson can't stop talking about the story of the game is Auburn can't run the football……..they have more rushing yards than Bama right now. — chad the mailman (@bigcat5) November 27, 2021

Another took aim at Brad Nessler‘s partner for his analysis of the Tigers run game.

“Gary Danielson can’t stop talking about the story of the game is Auburn can’t run the football,” the fan said. “They have more rushing yards than Bama right now.”

This college football fan had a more brutal reaction to Danielson on the call:

Gary Danielson makes me wish I was deaf each and every broadcast he’s involved in — Bob (@Bluengold34) November 27, 2021

“Gary Danielson makes me wish I was deaf each and every broadcast he’s involved in,” he tweeted.

SEC fans are known to be the most passionate base in all of college football and that appears to extend to the insults they hurl at broadcasters.

As it stands, Auburn is up 10-0 on the No. 3 Crimson tide early in the third quarter.