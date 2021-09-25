CFB World Reacts To Georgia’s Dominant Performance vs. Vanderbilt

No. 2 Georgia could be on their way to one of the most brutal college football blowouts in recent memory.

At the end of just the first quarter, the Bulldogs lead Vanderbilt 35-0.

This domination isn’t only on the scoreboard, it extends to every facet of the game. The Georgia offense has more points (35) than the Commodores have total yards (34) so far.

The Vanderbilt quarterback committee of Mike Wright and Kevin Seals has completed just 1/7 passes for two yards. The team has also already committed two turnovers on the day — one interception and one lost fumble. The vast majority of the Commodore’s total offense comes from 23 QB rushing yards for Wright.

Georgia on the other hand has 200 yards of total offense and five touchdowns through the first — two through the air from star quarterback J.T. Daniels and three on the ground from three different Bulldogs rushers.

While Georgia is off to a stellar start, they still have a ways to go before they beat the school record for all-time biggest blowout — taking down Alabama Presbyterian 118-0 in 1913.

The biggest blowout in college football history came when Georgia Tech routed Cumberland 222-0 in 1916.