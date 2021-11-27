The Spun

CFB World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Message For Ryan Day

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State football coach Ryan Day on the field after the game.ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 30: Head Coach Ryan Day (R) of the Ohio State Buckeyes shakes hands with Head Coach Jim Harbaugh (L) of the Michigan Wolverines after a college football game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Ohio State Buckeyes won the game 56-27 over the Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh has finally snapped the great rivalry curse.

After going 0-5 against the Ohio State Buckeyes since taking over as the Michigan Wolverines’ head coach in 2015, Harbaugh claimed his first victory over the bitter Big Ten rival with a 42-27 win in The Big House this afternoon.

With this win, Harbaugh also claimed his first victory over Ryan Day since he took over as the Buckeyes’ head coach in 2018. And during a postgame press conference, the longtime Michigan leader seemingly took a shot at the fourth-year Ohio State coach.

“Some people were born on third and think they hit a triple,” Harbaugh said, likely referencing the adventitious coaching situation Day inherited from former head coach Urban Meyer.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this postgame chatter.

Last August, Day and Harbaugh notoriously got into a verbal altercation during a conference call. Later in the day, Day reportedly said Michigan better hope there’s a mercy rule because they were “going to hang 100 on them.”

Today’s game was the rivalry’s first matchup since those comments.

While Jim Harbaugh’s history against the Buckeyes may be less than impressive, he certainly earned his right to trash talk this year.

With today’s massive victory over No. 2 Ohio State, Michigan clinches a Big Ten East Division title, a spot in the conference championship and a chance to battle for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Now 11-1 on the year, Harbaugh’s squad will almost certainly find its way into the top four of this week’s rankings.

