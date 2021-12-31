CFB World Reacts To Nick Saban’s Appearance On College GameDay

With the College Football Playoff just a few hours away, College GameDay brought on Alabama head coach Nick Saban to discuss his team’s matchup against Cincinnati.

Saban touched on the offense during the interview and confirmed that the unit has to execute in all phases to be successful against the Bearcats defense.

Cincinnati’s defense ranks eighth in total defense but it hasn’t faced a test like quarterback Bryce Young just yet. The Heisman winner finished with 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns during the regular season.

Outside of the game, the college football world was watching the interview and couldn’t help notice that Saban looked miserable.

Something is clearly upsetting Nick Saban with tears in his eyes. Watching the interview with @KirkHerbstreit feeling for Nick. — Alfred Fields (@Slw_n_Smooth) December 31, 2021

Alabama is trying to get back to another National Championship game after winning it all last year against Ohio State.

If the Crimson Tide wins on Friday, they’ll get the winner of Michigan-Georgia which takes place during the evening hours.

Kickoff for Alabama-Cincinnati will be at 3:30 p.m. ET.