CFB World Reacts To Nick Saban’s Appearance On College GameDay

2021 SEC Championship - Georgia v AlabamaATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With the College Football Playoff just a few hours away, College GameDay brought on Alabama head coach Nick Saban to discuss his team’s matchup against Cincinnati.

Saban touched on the offense during the interview and confirmed that the unit has to execute in all phases to be successful against the Bearcats defense.

Cincinnati’s defense ranks eighth in total defense but it hasn’t faced a test like quarterback Bryce Young just yet. The Heisman winner finished with 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns during the regular season.

Outside of the game, the college football world was watching the interview and couldn’t help notice that Saban looked miserable.

Alabama is trying to get back to another National Championship game after winning it all last year against Ohio State.

If the Crimson Tide wins on Friday, they’ll get the winner of Michigan-Georgia which takes place during the evening hours.

Kickoff for Alabama-Cincinnati will be at 3:30 p.m. ET.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.