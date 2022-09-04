CFB World Reacts To Ohio State's First Half Performance

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 18: Quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes hands the ball off during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on September 18, 2021. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It wasn't the type of first-half performance fans were expecting from No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday night.

The Buckeyes entered the game as three-possession favorites but went into the halftime break down 10-7.

The college football world reacted to OSU's slow start on social media.

"Notre Dame held Ohio State to seven points in the first half, owning a 10-7 lead into the break," tweeted the Fighting Irish's PR department. "The seven points are the least points scored in a first half by the Buckeyes under head coach Ryan Day - starting his fourth season tonight at Ohio State."

"... This first half has been all Notre Dame could have hoped," noted Pat Forde. "Vaunted Ohio State offense can't get untracked."

"Notre Dame with an elite defensive effort in the first half at Ohio State," said 247Sports' Brad Crawford.

"I don’t think anyone in the world would have predicted Ohio State defense to outplay the offense in the first half," a Buckeyes fan tweeted.

Can Ohio State get it rolling in the second half?