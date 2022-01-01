CFB World Reacts To Ohio State’s Slow Start In The Rose Bowl

Ohio State must still think it’s playing Michigan based on its slow start against Utah.

The Buckeyes are down 14-7 to the Utes in the second quarter as the former’s defensive unit has been gashed. Quarterback Cameron Rising already has close to 100 yards through the air and two touchdowns.

As for OSU’s offense, it’s struggled to move the ball on Utah’s defense (outside of this past drive). Running back TreVeyon Henderson is barely averaging a yard per carry, which seems unheard of for him after what he did in the regular season.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud has 78 yards with a touchdown pass as he finally came alive on the Buckeyes’ last drive. They’ll need more of that if they want to complete the comeback.

Despite scoring that touchdown, the college football world still has a lot of negative reactions (as expected) to how the Buckeyes have started this contest.

Watching Ohio State offense struggle early reminds me of the Iowa game. — Dirk Keller (@DirkKeller15) January 1, 2022

Not a great first quarter, but at least Ohio State has something going on this drive — Scarlet & Game (@ScarletAndGame) January 1, 2022

Utah outgained Ohio State 135-72 in the opening quarter. — Jack Emerson (@jackemers) January 1, 2022

END OF 1ST Q: Utah 14 | Ohio State 0 Total: Utah 135 | OSU 72

Passing: Utah 83 | OSU 53

Rushing: Utah 52 | OSU 19 — Josh Furlong (@JFurKSL) January 1, 2022

In its inaugural trips to the Fiesta, Sugar, and Rose Bowl, Utah has outscored its opponents 42-0 in the first quarter, including outscoring Alabama and Ohio State 35-0 in the first quarter. — Avinash Kunnath (@avinashkunnath) January 1, 2022

Ohio State doesn’t have Olave & Wilson? Oh ok. Just throw the backup 5-stars in there. No big deal. The amount of depth in their WR room is absurd. JSN: 5-star

Fleming: 5-star

Egbuke: 5-star

Harrison Jr.: 4-star No one feels bad for the Buckeyes. — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) January 1, 2022

The Buckeyes are trying to finish at 11-2, while the Utes would finish 11-3 if they win the Rose Bowl.

