CFB World Reacts To Ohio State’s Slow Start In The Rose Bowl

Ohio State football helmet and pads.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: A detail view of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet and shoulder pads are seen resting on the field in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State must still think it’s playing Michigan based on its slow start against Utah.

The Buckeyes are down 14-7 to the Utes in the second quarter as the former’s defensive unit has been gashed. Quarterback Cameron Rising already has close to 100 yards through the air and two touchdowns.

As for OSU’s offense, it’s struggled to move the ball on Utah’s defense (outside of this past drive). Running back TreVeyon Henderson is barely averaging a yard per carry, which seems unheard of for him after what he did in the regular season.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud has 78 yards with a touchdown pass as he finally came alive on the Buckeyes’ last drive. They’ll need more of that if they want to complete the comeback.

Despite scoring that touchdown, the college football world still has a lot of negative reactions (as expected) to how the Buckeyes have started this contest.

The Buckeyes are trying to finish at 11-2, while the Utes would finish 11-3 if they win the Rose Bowl.

You can see the rest of this contest on ESPN.

