CFB World Reacts To Saturday’s Quinn Ewers News

The future may be now in Austin, Texas. On Saturday, former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers visited the Texas Longhorns facility.

If UT is able to land the Texas-native, it could go a long way in beginning the program’s turnaround. Longhorns recruiting reporter Jason Suchomel announced news of Ewers arrival.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers has arrived at Texas for his visit, per a source. Potentially a huge day for the #Longhorns. — Jason Suchomel (@OB_JasonS) December 11, 2021

The UT faithful quickly picked up on this one.

ITS HAPPENING YALL https://t.co/icN1EL7136 — ☃️𝘾𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨 🤘🏻| Plz Ewers (@hornsupchris) December 11, 2021

“ITS HAPPENING YALL,” one fan reacted in all-caps.

Imagine landing him in the next couple of days https://t.co/2gIJHxBTc4 — Jared (@JaredM24_) December 11, 2021

“Imagine landing him in the next couple of days,” said another.

“It’s happening. All of it,” tweeted one Texas alum.

Suchomel’s board approval rating has never been higher. #HookEm https://t.co/EMa96qCzFf — Dustin McComas (@DustinLMcComas) December 11, 2021

“Suchomel’s board approval rating has never been higher. #HookEm,” said former Longhorns reporter Dustin McComas.

Ewers’ visit to Texas will likely be his last before he makes his decision. He’s coming off trips to Texas Tech and TCU, with many believing the Red Raiders pose the biggest threat to UT. A former five-star Buckeyes transfer, Ewers was ranked No. 1 in the class of 2022.

The 6-foot-3, 202-pound QB received a 0.9999 rating from 247Sports. Of the 16 signal-callers the site has ranked since 2018, Ewers is tied with Trevor Lawrence for the highest ranking of any quarterback in that time.

We’ll see if Texas can lock up the “can’t-miss” prospect within the next few days.