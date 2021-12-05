CFB World Reacts To Stetson Bennett’s Performance vs. Alabama

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has struggled quite a bit against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.

He’s been missing throws that he hasn’t missed all season, plus has struggled under pressure all game.

Coming into this contest, Bennett had thrown for 21 touchdowns and five interceptions for the Bulldogs this season. One of his best performances came against Georgia Tech last Saturday when he finished with 255 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-0 win.

Bennett hasn’t been close to that level against the Crimson Tide and may have just given the game away for good. Trailing 31-17, Bennett threw a pass over the middle which was intercepted by Jordan Battle, and returned to the house.

That made it 38-17 as the game has hit the fourth quarter mark. After that, Georgia was able to strike back and make it 38-24, but still has a tough hill to climb.

To say that Georgia fans are upset with Bennett would be a massive understatement.

I will sell my soul for Stetson Bennett to never play another down for UGA. — Chris (@Chris3Tucker) December 4, 2021

But Stetson Bennett has a 5-Star heart… — Bob Noxious (@BobNoxiousPart4) December 4, 2021

I haven’t had time to watch much college football this year. This Stetson Bennett kid plays like I used to play NCAA on XBox. Nothing downfield? Let’s roll. — TheJeremySmithShow (@JeremySmithShow) December 4, 2021

You are not winning a natty with Stetson Bennett as your starting quarterback. — Kayvon SZN (@prophetoffett2) December 5, 2021

If we’re being honest with ourselves, Stetson Bennett was never the guy who could dig a team out of a hole. Bama deserves all the credit. But his play this year had hidden us from the truth that he was never the QB who could beat the most elite teams in the country. — Yousef Baig (@YousefBaig) December 5, 2021

Stetson Bennett vs the rest of the SEC & Stetson Bennett vs Alabama pic.twitter.com/D6FLoojj4e — Weston A (@DJ_Westy_) December 5, 2021

JORDAN BATTLE PICK SIX THIS MAY BE OVER 🥴pic.twitter.com/WtaDWiPFWh — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 5, 2021

If Georgia does lose this game, it likely won’t mean much in the big picture. The Bulldogs will still be 12-1 going into the CFP selection on Sunday afternoon and have proved all season that they’re one of the four best teams in the country.

You can see the rest of the game on CBS.