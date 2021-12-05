The Spun

CFB World Reacts To Stetson Bennett’s Performance vs. Alabama

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett throwing a pass.FAYETTEVILLE, AR - SEPTEMBER 26: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs throws a pass during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas The Bulldogs defeated the Razorbacks 37-10. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has struggled quite a bit against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.

He’s been missing throws that he hasn’t missed all season, plus has struggled under pressure all game.

Coming into this contest, Bennett had thrown for 21 touchdowns and five interceptions for the Bulldogs this season. One of his best performances came against Georgia Tech last Saturday when he finished with 255 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-0 win.

Bennett hasn’t been close to that level against the Crimson Tide and may have just given the game away for good. Trailing 31-17, Bennett threw a pass over the middle which was intercepted by Jordan Battle, and returned to the house.

That made it 38-17 as the game has hit the fourth quarter mark. After that, Georgia was able to strike back and make it 38-24, but still has a tough hill to climb.

To say that Georgia fans are upset with Bennett would be a massive understatement.

If Georgia does lose this game, it likely won’t mean much in the big picture. The Bulldogs will still be 12-1 going into the CFP selection on Sunday afternoon and have proved all season that they’re one of the four best teams in the country.

You can see the rest of the game on CBS.

