CFB World Reacts To Surprising Alabama-Auburn Game

This Alabama-Auburn game has had plenty of surprises thus far.

The Crimson Tide were held scoreless in the first half for the first time this season as they trailed the tigers 7-0 at the break.

Quarterback Bryce Young had just 70 yards through the air and the running game only had two net yards.

Alabama fans were also calling for offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to be fired as the offense has struggled at times the last few weeks (especially today).

Auburn is now up two scores and the college football community is stunned to see the game the way it is. Alabama can’t afford to lose this game as its playoff hopes would be close to shattered.

It would be its second loss of the season going into next Saturday’s SEC Championship Game against 12-0 Georgia.

Here are some of the reactions from the college football community about the Iron Bowl.

The following results have never all happened in the same year:

• Michigan beats Ohio State

• Auburn beats Alabama

• South Carolina beats Clemson

• Oklahoma State beats Oklahoma — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 27, 2021

The only time an unranked Auburn team beat a ranked Alabama side in the Iron Bowl, the state’s current US Senator was in charge of the Tigers. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 27, 2021

Auburn is going to beat Alabama and MSU is going to beat Penn State and some idiots re going to matchup the Spartans and Bama in a NY6 bowl and it will be an absolute bloodbath halp — Justin Rose (@JRoseDet) November 27, 2021

Auburn has just 97 yards of offense, speaking to the defensive performance but Alabama’s offense has just 63 yards and no points. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) November 27, 2021

Alabama has five sacks and has held Auburn to 97 total yards. Defense doing its part in a game in which Auburn has had great field position for most of the game. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) November 27, 2021

Alabama offers Auburn $100 million and the original Dreamland to only play this game in Tuscaloosa from now on. — John Zenor (@jzenor) November 27, 2021

LSU completely exposed Alabama’s offense. Now Auburn is feasting on them. — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) November 27, 2021

If Auburn insists on punting from inside the Alabama 40, it should also insist that its gunners don't run into the end zone when downing the ball. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) November 27, 2021

Auburn is trying to beat Alabama for the second time in the last three years and snap the streak of losing five of the last seven games.

The Tigers would also finish 7-5 overall if they were to win this game as they’d still have a bowl game to look forward to after.

You can see the remainder of this contest on CBS.