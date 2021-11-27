The Spun

CFB World Reacts To Surprising Alabama-Auburn Game

Bryce Young under center for Alabama.FAYETTEVILLE, AR - DECEMBER 12: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide waits for the snap during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on December 12, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Crimson Tide defeated the Razorbacks 52-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

This Alabama-Auburn game has had plenty of surprises thus far.

The Crimson Tide were held scoreless in the first half for the first time this season as they trailed the tigers 7-0 at the break.

Quarterback Bryce Young had just 70 yards through the air and the running game only had two net yards.

Alabama fans were also calling for offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to be fired as the offense has struggled at times the last few weeks (especially today).

Auburn is now up two scores and the college football community is stunned to see the game the way it is. Alabama can’t afford to lose this game as its playoff hopes would be close to shattered.

It would be its second loss of the season going into next Saturday’s SEC Championship Game against 12-0 Georgia.

Here are some of the reactions from the college football community about the Iron Bowl.

Auburn is trying to beat Alabama for the second time in the last three years and snap the streak of losing five of the last seven games.

The Tigers would also finish 7-5 overall if they were to win this game as they’d still have a bowl game to look forward to after.

You can see the remainder of this contest on CBS.

