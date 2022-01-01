College Football World Reacts To Epic Rose Bowl Kickoff Return

Utah kick returner Britain Covey just delivered the most electric play of the day in the first half of today’s Rose Bowl.

Following a touchdown from Ohio State to draw the Utes’ lead to 21-14, the fifth-year senior received the kickoff and took it all the way to the crib with a series of incredible jukes and cuts.

Take a look at the big-time, 97-yard return here:

BRITAIN COVEY HOUSE CALL This Rose Bowl is insane 🌹 #CFB pic.twitter.com/6BtnRAgBN2 — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) January 1, 2022

While the play itself was incredible, much of the attention after this return was drawn to Covey’s advanced age and experience as a college football star.

Covey, now 24 years old, started with the Utah program as a freshman in 2015. Electing to go on his Morman LDS mission after earning freshman All-American honors, he returned to the program as a sophomore in 2018.

“Britain Covey IS the Grandaddy of them all,” one fan joked.

“Britain Covey, everyone’s favorite retirement-age collegian,” Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde added.

“The NCAA should allow players like Britain Covey stay/play in college as long as they want. Get a masters…a doctorate,” another added.

Britain Covey's first game in college was Jim Harbaugh's first game in Michigan. He led Utah in receiving that day. Britain Covey could start his career with a win against Michigan and end it with a win against Ohio State. — Avinash Kunnath (@avinashkunnath) January 1, 2022

Britain Covey started at Utah in 2015. He just returned a kickoff for a touchdown in 2022. 📹 @espnpic.twitter.com/SoR8x0KQg9 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 1, 2022

This kind of play from Covey is nothing new.

The veteran wide receiver/returner is a two-time All-American for his efforts as a punt returner — taking back four returns for touchdowns prior to today’s game.

In the first half alone, the Utes and Buckeyes have combined for a whopping 56 points. Underdog Utah leads 35-21 with two minutes remaining before the halftime break.

In addition to his kick return, Britain Covey also had a 19-yard touchdown catch to open the game. Despite having one more year of eligibility, this will be his final game with the Utah program.