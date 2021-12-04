CFB World Reacts To Wild Baylor-Oklahoma State Finish

Conference Championship weekend kicked off with an absolute thriller of a finish in the Big 12 Championship.

With the game decided by a matter of inches, the No. 9 Baylor Bears took down the No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys by a score of 21-16.

The one-loss Cowboys had one final chance to claim victory with a 4th-down opportunity on the one-yard line. But with their second goal-line stand of the game, the Bears found a way to keep the game-winning score out of the endzone.

In a race to the pylon, sixth-year senior Jairon McVea was able to take down Oklahoma State running back Dezmon Jackson just short of the goal line to seal the game.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to the wild finish.

BAYLOR WINS THE BIG 12 WITH A GOAL LINE STAND 🏆#CFB pic.twitter.com/pMqTSEwcsO — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 4, 2021

As called on Baylor radio: pic.twitter.com/ncSP3eb96p — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 4, 2021

The hero who made the incredible play for Baylor is #42—Jairon McVea. Sixth-year senior. Began his career as a walk-on (IDK if he has a scholarship now.) They went 1-11 his redshirt freshman year. https://t.co/vAIppsIPmK — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 4, 2021

Oklahoma State ran 17 plays inside the Baylor 10. And scored 1 TD. — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) December 4, 2021

The title to Baylor by a quarter yard. pic.twitter.com/wtSaJl5AXQ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 4, 2021

Pending review, Baylor will upset Oklahoma State and win the Big 12 championship, knocking out the Cowboys from the playoffs and likely providing a path for Notre Dame and its brand new, 35-year-old head coach to advance to the CFP. What a damn year. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 4, 2021

THE BIG 12 BELONGS TO BAYLOR 🙌🐻@BUFootball defeats No. 5 Oklahoma State to win its first @Big12Conference Championship Game in program history pic.twitter.com/mdBwiiRkyT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 4, 2021

With this stunning win, Baylor claims its third Big 12 title in program history. This championship comes in the second year of head coach Dave Aranda’s tenure — just one year after the Bears went 2-7 in 2020.

Taking down No. 5 Oklahoma State and handing the team their second loss of the season, Baylor has essentially removed the Cowboys from College Football Playoff contention. And while their chances are certainly slim with an 11-2 record, the door has been left slightly ajar for the Bears to slide their way into the CFP conversation.

This victory has massive implications for No. 6 Notre Dame. Idle this week, this was the first of a few scenarios the Fighting Irish needed in order to possibly make their way into the top four teams.

If this game was any indication, we’re in for some excellent matchups throughout the rest of Championship Weekend.