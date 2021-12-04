The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

CFB World Reacts To Wild Baylor-Oklahoma State Finish

Baylor and Oklahoma State face off in the Big 12 championship.ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 4: Jalen Pitre #8 of the Baylor Bears reacts after a defensive stop as Spencer Sanders #3 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys looks on in the first half of the Big 12 Football Championship at AT&T Stadium on December 4, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Conference Championship weekend kicked off with an absolute thriller of a finish in the Big 12 Championship.

With the game decided by a matter of inches, the No. 9 Baylor Bears took down the No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys by a score of 21-16.

The one-loss Cowboys had one final chance to claim victory with a 4th-down opportunity on the one-yard line. But with their second goal-line stand of the game, the Bears found a way to keep the game-winning score out of the endzone.

In a race to the pylon, sixth-year senior Jairon McVea was able to take down Oklahoma State running back Dezmon Jackson just short of the goal line to seal the game.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to the wild finish.

With this stunning win, Baylor claims its third Big 12 title in program history. This championship comes in the second year of head coach Dave Aranda’s tenure — just one year after the Bears went 2-7 in 2020.

Taking down No. 5 Oklahoma State and handing the team their second loss of the season, Baylor has essentially removed the Cowboys from College Football Playoff contention. And while their chances are certainly slim with an 11-2 record, the door has been left slightly ajar for the Bears to slide their way into the CFP conversation.

This victory has massive implications for No. 6 Notre Dame. Idle this week, this was the first of a few scenarios the Fighting Irish needed in order to possibly make their way into the top four teams.

If this game was any indication, we’re in for some excellent matchups throughout the rest of Championship Weekend.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.