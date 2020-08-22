Canadian Football League Rookie Of The Year Signs With NFL Team

With the Canadian Football League canceling its 2020 season, some of the league’s top players could look to pursue an NFL opportunity.

One of the league’s top defensive players is reportedly taking such an opportunity.

The Miami Dolphins announced on Saturday that they’ve signed standout defensive back Nate Holley. The Kent State product was named the Canadian Football League’s Most Outstanding Rookie in 2019 following a big campaign. Holley totaled 78 defensive tackles, 22 special teams tackles, one sack and one interception as a first-year player.

Jordan Strack confirmed that the former Kent State product signed his contract with the Dolphins.

Whitmer grad Nate Holley has officially signed as a free agent with the Miami Dolphins. They gave him a workout & apparently liked what they saw. He just signed his contract a few minutes ago. — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) August 22, 2020

Holley is a native of Ottawa Lake, Michigan. He played collegiately at Kent State and spent time with the Nebraska Danger of the Indoor Football League in 2018. Holley also spent part of 2018 training camp with the Los Angeles Rams.

The former Kent State standout then joined the Canadian Football League in 2019, playing for the Calgary Stampeders.

Holley was an incredibly fierce player during his one season in the CFL. He was best known for his tackling ability, both on defense and on special teams.

Holley will now hope to make an impact in the NFL. The Miami Dolphins are giving him a chance to make the team heading into the regular season.