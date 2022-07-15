CFL Team Trying To Persuade Super Bowl Champion With Interesting Offer

TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 16: A Canadian Football League football used during a game between the Edmonton Elks and Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on November 16, 2021 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by John E. Sokolowski/Getty Images)

The Canadian Football League (CFL) is always looking to recruit NFL players. But one CFL team has presented an interesting offer to an active free agent.

The Montreal Alouettes recently acquired the rights to Super Bowl winning guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. Duvernay-Tardif is reportedly taking a break from the NFL to focus on his medical career in Montreal.

In an effort to entice Duvernay-Tardif to join his team, Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia is offering to let the free agent guard add the letters "M.D." to his jersey. Duvernay-Tardif has expressed interest in adding those letters to his jersey to indicate his status as a doctor - but the NFL would not allow it.

“We are happy to have proceeded with this transaction," Maciocia said via 3DownNation.com. "Laurent is a football icon in Montreal and Quebec. We can only be winners in this transaction because even if Laurent never wears an Alouettes uniform, he will be able to openly support his hometown team without feeling any remorse. We wish him the best success with his football career moving forward, and are satisfied knowing that if he does play in Canada, he will do so in a city and a stadium that he knows very well. He would also finally be able to wear the letters M.D. on the back of his jersey like he has been wanting to do.”

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was born and raised in Quebec, and played college football at Canada's McGill University. Despite not getting an invitation to the 2014 NFL Scouting Combine, the Kansas City Chiefs took a flyer on him with the 200th pick in the draft.

After not playing as a rookie, Duvernay-Tardif became the starting right guard and started 57 games between 2015 and 2019, winning Super Bowl LIV in the process.

Duvernay-Tardif was traded to the New York Jets in 2021, where he started seven games before becoming a free agent.

Should Duvernay-Tardif take the Montreal Alouettes up on their offer?