The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

CFL Team Will Be Without Starting QB After Hilariously Awful Decision

Edmonton Elks v Toronto ArgonautsTORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 16: A Canadian Football League football used during a game between the Edmonton Elks and Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on November 16, 2021 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by John E. Sokolowski/Getty Images)

The CFL’s Toronto Argonauts are getting ready for the CFL Division Finals against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats this Sunday. Unfortunately, they’ll now have to play without their star quarterback.

According to Dave Naylor of TSN, Toronto quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson has been sent home and must now quarantine for four days. Bethel-Thompson attended a Toronto Raptors game on Thursday, violating CFL COVID-19 protocol rules.

The Toronto quarterback was reportedly encouraged to go by the team itself. It’s an invitation that Bethel-Thompson apparently didn’t know he had to decline.

Bizarrely, the team is now seemingly keeping him out of the game they encouraged him to attend. That’s either hilarious or a wild misinterpretation of the actual events.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson was recently voted the Argonauts’ Most Outstanding Player. He started nine games and completed 66-percent of his passes for 2,303 yards and 12 touchdowns, leading the team to the top record in the East Division.

The former Sacramento State quarterback has found a solid niche in the Canadian Football League. Between 2011 and 2016, he bounced around the NFL and a variety of minor football leagues.

Bethel-Thompson had multiple stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings, along with brief runs in New England and Philadelphia. But he never played a down in the NFL.

Is this the most bizarre story to ever come out of the CFL? Or does there have to be more to the story than this?

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.