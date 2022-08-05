Chad Johnson Compares 1 Quarterback To Patrick Mahomes

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 29: Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson looks at the scoreboard before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Every year there's at least one quarterback who emerges as a special talent in the NFL. For former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson, one quarterback is comparable to Patrick Mahomes.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Johnson declared that New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is "very Patrick Mahomes-ish." He said that he's become a fan of Wilson and believes he's going to "flourish."

“Zach is extremely good,” Johnson said. “He has the ‘it’ factor – very Patrick Mahomes-ish. I’m not saying he’s Patrick Mahomes, but you watch his mechanics, his throwing motion, the way he moves, he’s very Patrick Mahomes-ish. So I became a fan… Zach Wilson is gonna flourish; he’s gonna flourish in New York...”

Wilson didn't exactly distinguish himself as a rookie, throwing just nine touchdowns with 13 interceptions. But Johnson believes that the improved supporting cast the Jets have put around Wilson will make things easier for him.

“I say this all the time when it comes to young quarterbacks: The better the supporting cast, the easier their job becomes, where the onus isn’t just on him to get the job done.”

Zach Wilson currently ranks in the bottom quarter of the league for quarterbacks by the plurality of NFL analysts. But the Jets have done everything in their power to build the team around him to maximize his potential.

The Jets don't necessarily need Wilson to be Patrick Mahomes. But they've waited 50 years for a bonafide franchise quarterback.

If Wilson can't have a breakout campaign in 2022, then chances are he just isn't the right fit for the team.