Chad Johnson Has Epic Suggestion For This Weekend's Bengals Game

The Cincinnati Bengals are in an awkward situation heading into Sunday as far as their playoff situation goes. While they've already secured a trip to the playoffs, Bengals legend Chad Johnson has an idea to make things more fun.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the former Pro Bowl wide receiver suggested that the Bengals players flip a coin as part of their touchdown celebration. The coin flip part is a result of the NFL's resolution to have the host of a potential Bengals-Ravens playoff game decided by the winner of a coin flip.

The NFL suspended its usual rule of having higher winning percentage determine the host of the Bengals-Ravens game. That decision was met with a lot of pushback from the Bengals organization.

"Dear Bengals players, if you love me the way i love you guys when you score tomorrow someone has to flip a coin as their celebration & call tails," Johnson wrote.

Johnson's suggestion is going viral with a lot of fans receiving it positively too:

"This right here is why Chad is the GOAT," one user replied.

"Everyone bring a quarter the the game we got some flipping to do," wrote another.

"I really hope this happens!" a third wrote.

Of course, the Bengals won't have to worry about the coin toss if they can simply win the game.

But it would be pretty epic for players to take out coins and start flipping them during the game.