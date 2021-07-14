Chad Johnson Predicts 2 Wide Receivers Will ‘Go Crazy’

Chad Johnson is predicting a massive season for two wide receivers out of the NFC East in 2021.

The former NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver believes that two Washington Football Team wide receivers will “go crazy” in 2021.

Johnson is expecting big things from Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.

“Remember this tweet: Terry McLaurin & Curtis Samuel are gonna go crazy with Fitzpatrick at the helm, an aggressive QB that takes chances & will improvise at the los & these two have the skill set that makes his job easier, i guarantee their production is bananas, no hat,” he tweeted.

Remember this tweet: Terry McLaurin & Curtis Samuel are gonna go crazy with Fitzpatrick at the helm, an aggressive QB that takes chances & will improvise at the los & these two have the skill set that makes his job easier, i guarantee their production is bananas, no hat 🧢 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 14, 2021

Fitzpatrick signed with the Washington Football Team in free agency.

The longtime NFL quarterback is hoping his confidence will brush off on the rest of the Washington Football Team.

“For me, as my career has gone on, and just with the experience factor and trying to help guys gain confidence. My career has been a roller coaster, but I have never lost my confidence,” Fitzpatrick said, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “That’s why I’m still playing 17 years later, and that’s one of the lessons that I try to ooze confidence and hope it trickles down to those guys.”

Washington is set to open its 2021 season on Sept. 12 against the Chargers.