Chad Johnson Reacts To 2 Saints Players Being Kicked Out Of Practice For Fighting

INDIANAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 14: Chad Ochocinco #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals reaches for a pass during the Bengals 23-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2010 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

So far, 2022 NFL training camp has yielded quite a few preseason brawls.

On Wednesday, the New Orleans Saints were the most recent team to experience a significant training camp scuffle.

Rookie offensive lineman Trevor Penning and undrafted defensive tackle Malcolm Roach were both kicked out of today's practice for fighting.

There's two ways to look at intra-squad fighting. It either indicates some locker room disfunction or some healthy competitive fire.

According to former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson, it's good to get this kind of energy out during the preseason.

"Get it out your system now rather than later," Ochocinco wrote on Twitter.

Penning, the No. 19 overall pick in the 2022 draft, has developed quite the reputation during his preseason with the Saints. During the first day of full-pads practice on Monday, the former Northern Iowa standout got into another fight with 2021 first-round pick Peyton Turner. He also got into it with safety J.T. Gray on Tuesday.

We'll see if this behavior bleeds into the 2022 regular season.