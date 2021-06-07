The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Chad Johnson Reveals How He’s Celebrating His Boxing Debut

A closeup of Chad Ochocinco.SAN DIEGO - DECEMBER 20: Chad Ochocinco #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals wears the number 15 on his helmet honoring deceased teammate Chris Henry during warmups before the game with the San Diego Chargers on December 20, 2009 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Chad Johnson made his boxing debut on Sunday night, taking part in an exhibition match as part of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul undercard in Miami, Florida.

The former NFL wide receiver held his own inside the ring against Brian Maxwell, landing a couple of punches. Johnson was knocked down at one point, though the fight went the distance (four rounds).

Since it was an exhibition match, there was no declared winner.

Still, the sports world was pretty impressed by Johnson’s performance.

Johnson took to Twitter following the fight, claiming he made $1 million for eight minutes of fighting. He then revealed how he will be celebrating his boxing debut.

“Million dollars in 8 minutes, I can’t wait to celebrate tomorrow at McDonald’s,” Johnson wrote.

Johnson might be the biggest McDonald’s fan in all of sports. He’s often talked about how much he eats at the fast food chain, claiming he’s able to stay in top shape as long as he works out hard enough.

The former NFL star wide receiver certainly appeared to be in great shape inside of the ring on Sunday night.

So, whatever diet Johnson is on is clearly working well enough for him.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.