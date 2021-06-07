Chad Johnson Reveals How He’s Celebrating His Boxing Debut

Chad Johnson made his boxing debut on Sunday night, taking part in an exhibition match as part of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul undercard in Miami, Florida.

The former NFL wide receiver held his own inside the ring against Brian Maxwell, landing a couple of punches. Johnson was knocked down at one point, though the fight went the distance (four rounds).

Since it was an exhibition match, there was no declared winner.

Still, the sports world was pretty impressed by Johnson’s performance.

I SEE YOU, CHAD JOHNSON … Fighting southpaw, Chad got in several good shots with both hands. Looked like he knew what he was doing. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 7, 2021

Johnson took to Twitter following the fight, claiming he made $1 million for eight minutes of fighting. He then revealed how he will be celebrating his boxing debut.

“Million dollars in 8 minutes, I can’t wait to celebrate tomorrow at McDonald’s,” Johnson wrote.

Million dollars in 8 minutes, I can’t wait to celebrate tomorrow at McDonald’s #JeanUp — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) June 7, 2021

Johnson might be the biggest McDonald’s fan in all of sports. He’s often talked about how much he eats at the fast food chain, claiming he’s able to stay in top shape as long as he works out hard enough.

The former NFL star wide receiver certainly appeared to be in great shape inside of the ring on Sunday night.

So, whatever diet Johnson is on is clearly working well enough for him.