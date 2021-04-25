Former star NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson has become a must-follow on social media.

Johnson, who starred in the National Football League from 2001-12, was one of the most-outspoken players in the league during his playing days. That has continued to be the case in retirement, as Johnson often speaks with no filter on social media.

The former Cincinnati Bengals star did just that on Saturday.

Johnson shared a text message from one of his children, who needed some money for shopping. The former Pro Bowl wide receiver replied back, telling his kid to get a job like he did when he was in high school. Johnson also boasted about his GPA, which was a 2.2.

“Parenting 101: kids don’t understand the sacrifices it takes,” Johnson tweeted on Saturday. The tweet has since gone viral.

Parenting 101: kids don’t understand the sacrifices it takes 🤬 pic.twitter.com/cjFIXA9l1d — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) April 24, 2021

While some are mocking Johnson for his 2.2 high school GPA, the former NFL star made it clear that it was good enough for him. After all, he made it to college and to the NFL, where he made tens of millions of dollars.

“Yes 2.2 gpa, I have yet to use any of that s–t i learned in high school in real life yet,” Johnson wrote back to his critics.

Yes 2.2 gpa, I have yet to use any of that shit i learned in high school in real life yet. https://t.co/Z7co4bZY1r — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) April 24, 2021

Doing the best you can is all that matters, after all.