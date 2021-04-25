The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Chad Johnson’s Tweet About His School GPA Went Viral

Chad Johnson dives to catch ball with the Cincinnati Bengals.INDIANAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 14: Chad Ochocinco #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals reaches for a pass during the Bengals 23-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2010 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Former star NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson has become a must-follow on social media.

Johnson, who starred in the National Football League from 2001-12, was one of the most-outspoken players in the league during his playing days. That has continued to be the case in retirement, as Johnson often speaks with no filter on social media.

The former Cincinnati Bengals star did just that on Saturday.

Johnson shared a text message from one of his children, who needed some money for shopping. The former Pro Bowl wide receiver replied back, telling his kid to get a job like he did when he was in high school. Johnson also boasted about his GPA, which was a 2.2.

“Parenting 101: kids don’t understand the sacrifices it takes,” Johnson tweeted on Saturday. The tweet has since gone viral.

While some are mocking Johnson for his 2.2 high school GPA, the former NFL star made it clear that it was good enough for him. After all, he made it to college and to the NFL, where he made tens of millions of dollars.

“Yes 2.2 gpa, I have yet to use any of that s–t i learned in high school in real life yet,” Johnson wrote back to his critics.

Doing the best you can is all that matters, after all.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.