Chad Kelly Reportedly Has Tryout Scheduled With Playoff Team

It’s been a while since we saw hide or hair of former Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly. But after four years of just barely keeping his NFL career alive, he looks poised to join one of the rising powers in the NFL.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Kelly is scheduled for a tryout with the Buffalo Bills. Yates suggested that Kelly might be a target for a reserve/future contract after the season.

Kelly is a Buffalo native and the nephew of Bills legend Jim Kelly. He attended Clemson and Ole Miss for college, famously beating Alabama in the regular season in 2015 and winning the Sugar Bowl later that season.

At 26 years of age, Chad Kelly has yet to throw a pass in the NFL. He’s most notable in the NFL for a bizarre incident that occurred in 2018 when he was with the Denver Broncos,

In October of 2018, Chad Kelly was arrested for trespassing after entering a person’s home following a Halloween party thrown by teammate Von Miller. He was swiftly released by the team and suspended for two games the following season.

Kelly has spent the last two seasons off and on the practice squad for the Indianapolis Colts. He has only taken one snap in his NFL career – a kneeldown at the end of game in 2018.

Good luck in the tryout, Chad. With the way Josh Allen has been playing, you might need it.