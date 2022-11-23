Chad Kelly Thinks He's Better Than "Half" NFL Starting Quarterbacks

REGINA, SK - JULY 24: Chad Kelly #12 of the Toronto Argonauts on the field before the game between the Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium on July 24, 2022 in Regina, Canada. (Photo by Brent Just/Getty Images) Brent Just/Getty Images

It's been a while since former Ole Miss star Chad Kelly was basically exiled from the NFL. But after a successful run with the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League, Kelly's got his swagger back.

Appearing on Pardon My Take, Kelly declared that he believes he could start for about "half" of the teams in the NFL. But he admitted that he had off-the-field issues and thinks he's grown out of them.

"Obviously there’s a lot of off the field stuff, right? We all know about it. It’s all been publicized. You know, you stick a camera in a kid’s face at eight years old and give him his own day, you know, that’s predominately what’s going to happen, is that the light is going to shine a little brighter when it’s good or bad, right? But I think people mistaken my on the field capabilities of thinking clearly, right? Because they see that I do some dumb things off the field. So I think that with my saying 50-percent, I feel like I know the game a lot more than a lot of people because I started at such a young age, and that’s all I knew. In order to, you know, make it in life, I thought it was just to play in the NFL, really not even play in college. It was to play for the Buffalo Bills or someone, you know? That was the main focus my whole life," Kelly said, via ProFootballTalk.

Kelly has not stepped foot onto an NFL field since 2018. The former Mr. Irrelevant in the 2017 NFL Draft spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons on the Colts practice squad after a series of off-the-field incidents ended his time with the Denver Broncos.

But Chad Kelly finally found some redemption in the CFL this past year. After spending most of the season as the backup for the Toronto Argonauts behind McLeod Bethel-Thompson, he came off the bench in the 109th Grey Cup to win.

It's not often that a player can parlay success in Canada into success in the NFL but it has happened before.

Could Chad Kelly actually mount an NFL comeback?